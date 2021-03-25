Bottle-o customer altered booze price on Eftpos machine

A cunning bottle-o customer has allegedly tampers with Eftpos price for cheap booze. (Photo: File by Sarah Fleming / Gatton Star)

A cunning bottle-o customer has allegedly tampers with Eftpos price for cheap booze. (Photo: File by Sarah Fleming / Gatton Star)

A cunning shopper has allegedly altered the price of his purchase on an Eftpos machine at the local pub in a bid to get cheaper booze.

Toogoolawah police will allege that a male patron purchased alcohol and changed the purchase price on the machine while staff were distracted.

The fraud offence occurred at the Toogoolawah Exchange Hotel on Thursday, March 11.

A Toogoolawah police spokesperson said it was suspected the man may have attended the Toogoolawah campdraft.

Police are requesting anyone with information from the public in relation to the identity of the man.

Anyone with info can contact the station on 5432 1200 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.