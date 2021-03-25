Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A cunning bottle-o customer has allegedly tampers with Eftpos price for cheap booze. (Photo: File by Sarah Fleming / Gatton Star)
A cunning bottle-o customer has allegedly tampers with Eftpos price for cheap booze. (Photo: File by Sarah Fleming / Gatton Star)
News

Bottle-o customer altered booze price on Eftpos machine

Ali Kuchel
25th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A cunning shopper has allegedly altered the price of his purchase on an Eftpos machine at the local pub in a bid to get cheaper booze.

Toogoolawah police will allege that a male patron purchased alcohol and changed the purchase price on the machine while staff were distracted.

The fraud offence occurred at the Toogoolawah Exchange Hotel on Thursday, March 11.

A Toogoolawah police spokesperson said it was suspected the man may have attended the Toogoolawah campdraft.

Police are requesting anyone with information from the public in relation to the identity of the man.

Anyone with info can contact the station on 5432 1200 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

toogoolawah toogoolawah exchange
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Flood Damage, road closed after rain wreaks havoc

        Premium Content UPDATE: Flood Damage, road closed after rain wreaks havoc

        News A Lockyer Valley road has been severely damaged after flood waters subsided on Wednesday morning.

        COURT: Pot user busted behind the wheel unlicensed

        Premium Content COURT: Pot user busted behind the wheel unlicensed

        Crime NAMED: Not only was this repeat offender busted driving while on drugs, he was also...

        Internal leak reveals ramping crisis at Qld hospitals

        Premium Content Internal leak reveals ramping crisis at Qld hospitals

        Health Ramping ambulances lose up to 185 hours in day

        UPDATED: Road closures in the Lockyer, Somerset

        UPDATED: Road closures in the Lockyer, Somerset

        Weather FREE ARTICLE: Wet conditions have lashed the Lockyer and Somerset, forcing road...