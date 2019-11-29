Menu
Midsection of young female bartender preparing cocktails in cocktail bar
Boss of Valley club owes thousands in super, tax

by Hayden Johnson
29th Nov 2019 3:52 PM
THE manager of popular Brisbane nightclub The Met has put another of his companies in liquidation owing the Australian Tax Office and employees.

Matthew Blyth put his company Met Operations Pty Ltd in liquidation earlier this month.

The company owes $217,100 to the Australian Tax Office and $9374 in superannuation to priority creditors, records show.

Mr Blyth operated Fortitude Valley's The Met Nightclub through his and business partner Trent Meade's other company, Revelry Entertainment.

It is understood The Met is now being managed through Mr Blyth and Mr Meade's new company, Celissa.

 

Met Operations Pty Ltd director Matt Blyth with former directors Angus Cattanach and Trent Meade in The Met Nightclub. Pic: Annette Dew
The liquidation of Met Operations Pty Ltd does not affect the operation of The Met Nightclub.

Located on Wickham Street, The Met opened in November 2006 and has hosted artists including Steve Aoki, Skrillex and Hardwell.

Mr Blyth, Mr Meade and Angus Cattanach also operated the GPO Hotel in Fortitude Valley.

It was listed for sale earlier this year, with an expression of interest period closing November 21.

Liquidator Gavin Morton of Morton's Solvency Accountants has been appointed to control Met Operations Pty Ltd company.

Mr Morton and Mr Blyth have been contacted for comment.

