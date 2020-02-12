Border weighs in on Warner win

David Warner certainly didn’t expect to win a major award after his shocking Ashes series.

ALLAN Border says it may be time to look at the voting system for the medal named in his honour after David Warner controversially won the award on Monday.

Warner capped off a triumphant return to the Aussie international set-up by claiming Australian cricket's highest individual honour for the third time. The 33-year-old earned 194 votes, one more than teammate Steve Smith, with Pat Cummins finishing third on 185 votes in the count that takes in the opinion of teammates, match officials and media.

An emotional Warner admitted he was shocked, pointing out how he didn't turn up during "an absolutely horrendous Ashes" in England.

While Border says it could be time to look at the voting system after 21 years, the Aussie cricket legend feels Warner was a deserving winner.

"There was a sense of surprise when the final name was read out," Border told Fox Sports News.

"But I think there were three or four very good contenders, with Smith and Cummins in particular, (Mitchell) Starc, even Nathan Lyon had a fantastic 12 months.

"But David Warner, with the way the votes (were), came out on top. Very close margin but I think a deserved winner. He had a fantastic 12 months apart from that Ashes series, where Steve Smith was unbelievable. That's why the voting was very, very close."

Few expected David Warner to claim the top gong.

Border says there is merit in the argument to place more weight on performances in the Ashes series, but acknowledges it is difficult to compare home and away Test matches.

"Maybe the voting system can be looked at.

"We've been going for 21 years, it's probably time to have just a look at how the votes are put together and how it's all combined over the three, four months of the game for that final winner.

"Maybe it is timely to have a bit of a look at that voting system."

Warner also took out the T20I player of the year, finishing ahead of fellow big-hitter Glenn Maxwell.