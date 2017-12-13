FAIR WORK: The ABF also urged workers to be proactive in learning their work rights and to report bad practice.

ONE person has been detained and 13 others are being questioned after an Australian Border Force raid in Gatton two weeks ago found they were in breach of their visa conditions.

Two homes were searched on November 30 linked to a suspected labour hire contractor believed to be working illegally as part of an ongoing investigation led by a joint taskforce involving the immigration department and the Fair Work Ombudsman.

Mayor Tanya Milligan said she was pleased to see action taken on people engaged with poor industry practice.

"I'm glad that dodgy contractors have been found out because we don't want them in our community, we don't want them in our region and council's certainly been trying very hard for a long time to get them out of our region," Cr Milligan said.

"It's disappointing because... they've put themselves in a very vulnerable position to even be in the company of these people that are behaving and working unethically and inappropriately.

"Enough's enough - these people are doing us a great injustice and people that we want here to be safe are not safe with operators such as these."

A spokesperson from the Department of Immigration and Border Protection said the Lockyer Valley would continue as a region of interest for the taskforce, which aims to disrupt fraudulent and exploitative networks.

"Employers need to be vigilant. You cannot depend on contractors and labour hire companies to carry out visa checks," they said.

"The (Australian Border Force) encourages businesses to do the right thing but will deal firmly with those who choose not to meet their obligations."

One Solomon Islands citizen is awaiting removal from Australia while the 13 other Papua New Guinea nationals are working with the department.

The suspected contractor may still face penalties under the Migration Act, two of which carry a potential sentence of 10 years and four which carry a two-year penalty. Fines also apply to corporations and individuals exploiting illegal workers.

Visit www.lockyer valley.qld.gov.au, www. border.gov.au or www. fairwork.gov.au for more information on fair work practices and visa breaches.