Qld letters: Border closure a blow to business

I THINK Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has demonstrated she is unfit for office by closing the Queensland border to Greater Sydney's 5 million people, on the pretext of protecting the health of Queenslanders.

This irresponsible decision will be a huge blow again to tourism, travel and hospitality businesses in Queensland and will see many of them go broke, for no good reason.

New daily cases among NSW's 8 million people are fewer than 20, which is much less than the peak in the first wave in March.

Further, there are only around 200 active COVID-19 cases in NSW, with just 11 patients in hospital.

This a far cry from the outbreak in Victoria, with 6.5 million people, where there are almost 5000 active cases, increasing by about 300 a day (albeit down from its recent peak of 500 plus), with 260 in hospital.

There is no question that the Queensland border should be closed to hot spots such as Melbourne until they get the situation under control, but there is no such crisis in Greater Sydney.

This is either a case of the Premier panicking on the flawed advice of the state's Chief Health Officer, Jeannette Young, or a decision based on political reasons to enhance Labor's chances at the forthcoming state election, or both.

Dr Young has previously admitted that "it is unlikely we will ever beat this virus". So why are we destroying businesses, jobs and lives by unnecessarily reimposing a border shutdown, instead of just continuing to take sensible precautions with social distancing and hygiene?

Alan Baker, Carina Heights

AS A retired Vietnam veteran with a range of medical complaints, including sight, back and lung problems, I don't need to be told twice to stay in the relatively COVID-safe Sunshine State.

Why would you risk travelling to ground zero in the southern states?

I'm fortunate to have relatives in north Queensland and close family members in Coomera, whom I plan to spend this weekend with for my eldest daughter's birthday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is prudent to warn against travelling to NSW at the moment.

Rudolf Bojtschuk, Brisbane City

**********

SUPER RAIDS MAKE SENSE

AS YOUR Editorial (C-M, July 28) noted, millions of Australians, especially the young, have raided and in some cases drained their superannuation accounts, totalling billions of dollars, under the Federal Government's hardship provisions.

And who can blame them?

Every day in the media these young people see the stock market seesawing and are spooked by the coronavirus's worldwide second wave. They also look at the retirement age or the age pension, which recently increased from 65 to 67 with talk of it increasing to 70.

For a 25 to 30-year-old this is like an eternity away.

Couple this with low-income workers who see their compulsory savings being used as gambling chips in the giant casino called superannuation.

I'm sure the majority of those millions of Australians accessing their super early have thought long and hard about their decision.

Valdy Kwitowski, Salisbury

HAPPY KIDS A MIRAGE

PRINCIPAL commissioner and CEO of the Queensland Family and Child Commission, Cheryl Vardon, has claimed "optimism" that nearly 55 per cent of children aged 4-18 surveyed in the Growing Up in Queensland interim report are feeling "hopeful" (C-M, July 29).

According to the commissioner, 2200 children out of nearly 4000 surveyed said they "felt resilient and hopeful about the future".

Does that means 45 per cent feel hopeless and non-resilient?

Optimistically, shouldn't our most senior child protection leaders expect perhaps that 80 per cent of our children are at least hopeful?

Unlike the commissioner's optimism, these figures paint an alarming picture in framing children's mental health in Queensland.

As child protection practitioners know, the risk factors of mental health in our children are serious.

The protective factors needed by parents to cope are comprehensive. The survey also raises serious questions about the risk factors of public administrators, who are tasked with the authority of honestly and diligently protecting our children.

As the spokesman for the north Queensland residents' crime and justice action group, public administration accountability reform is our top-2 priority behind parent accountability in our crime-prevention plan.

Given the catastrophic events recently of children being harmed under public administration supervision, parenting and public administration risk factors demand urgent accountability.

The depth and breadth of dishonesty, commonly known as "political correctness" or risk apathy, puts our children and parents at considerable risk.

Reform of accountability measures is urgently needed.

Aaron McLeod, Crime and Justice Action Group, Manoora

IT WAS wonderful to read a positive story in this time of virus doom and gloom about Queensland kids.

A survey of nearly 4000 children showed that overall they are very resilient and hopeful.

Too many people are pessimistic, especially in this difficult time.

Being negative does not solve a problem but just makes it seem worse.

Also, for some people misery has become a habit, so these kids need to get out and about in the neighbourhood, smile, be helpful, talk positively and cheer people up.

This will be great for everyone.

Lesley Brandis, Camp Hill

**********

Petrol prices have spiked again. Picture: Peter Ristevski

TOOTHLESS TIGER ON FUEL HIKES

I THOUGHT the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission was responsible for regulating fuel prices.

What kind of regulating allows petrol prices to rise from $1.05 to $1.45 a litre overnight?

With that kind of hike in prices it is obvious we are being ripped off.

Yes, we all know the usual excuses of international benchmark prices, the value of our dollar, wholesale and retail costs and so on are usually blamed, but surely not to the extent of 40 cents a litre over 24 hours.

It would appear the ACCC is nothing more than a toothless tiger when it comes to protecting consumers from retailer rip-offs.

This is apparent when a few kilometres down the road a garage offers unleaded petrol at $1.42 a litre and in a nearby suburb at $1.35 a litre.

Coles and Woolworths appear to play silly games with petrol prices. Motorists are treated like idiots by these chain retailers as they know we cannot do anything about it.

The government needs to call an independent inquiry into fuel prices, particularly under current circumstances where people are struggling with the coronavirus and unemployment is at record highs.

Keith Whiteside, Sippy Downs

***********

CHINA HAS A STRATEGY

BRAVE words from Richard Marman (Letters, July 29) on defying China's bullying tactics.

When in Singapore (pre-COVID) I was told their government plans 50 years ahead.

Who knows China's long-term strategies? It may be naive to assume overbearing behaviour is immature and ill-considered. Its aggressive stance points to the Chinese Communist Party's maintenance of a competitive edge over other nations, particularly in the West.

At least we are kept on notice of possible future intentions of global domination.

Ros Smith, Middle Park

**********

ROYAL RIFT WIDENS

I APPLAUD Miranda Devine for her column (C-M, July 29) on the royal rift between Harry and the House of Windsor, which has certainly escalated to the world stage.

We are seeing the raw unedited emotions played out in no-holds-barred style.

It's hard to comprehend that a prince, who is sixth in line to the throne, has served in the military for a decade and has seen active duty in Afghanistan, rising to the rank of captain, is stooping to unbelievable lengths to distance himself from his royal family, making reference to menial issues.

The actions of Harry and Meghan have shown the world that the Queen conducts herself with unshakeable diplomacy and stoicism.

Helen Holdey, Brighton

WITH the endless griping by Harry and Meghan, the Queen must be relieved that she let them go.

Roseanne Schneider, Toowoomba

**********

