A Northern Rivers man is facing several drug-related charges. The court has heard of difficulties the Queensland border bubble had posed. Picture: iStock
Crime

Border bubble makes life difficult for drug supply defendant

Liana Turner
13th Sep 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:28 AM
THE Queensland border closure has made it difficult for a defendant and his lawyer to access information pertinent to his case, a court has heard.

Bruce Faber, 56, from Mullumbimby, was not required to appear when the case against him was mentioned before Mullumbimby Local Court on Thursday.

Defence solicitor Zoe Hunter lodged not guilty pleas on his behalf to two charges each of cannabis possession and supply.

But Ms Hunter told the court there would be discussions between the defence and prosecution.

"We can anticipate that at least one of the supply and one of the possession (charges) will be a plea of guilty," Ms Hunter said.

Ms Hunter said it had been difficult to access certain files that would be relevant to those representations.

"There are issues accessing CCTV," she said.

"The officer-in-charge is now in the bubble and it's presenting significant difficulties."

Under current restrictions, anyone who leaves the "border bubble" within NSW would need to quarantine for two weeks on entering Queensland, without a rare exemption.

That bubble ends at the south of the Tweed Shire.

Police will allege Mr Faber possessed cannabis leaf on May 5 and 8 in Mullumbimby and he's also facing one drug supply charge relating to each occasion.

Magistrate Karen Stafford ordered a brief of evidence to be served upon the defence.

She adjourned the case to November 5.

      Top Stories

