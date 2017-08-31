Boost to help battle pests in the Lockyer

FOR MANY property owners, pests are growing on their land just as fast as they can kill them.

Having the right equipment to effectively manage toxic weeds and other pests is far from cheap, but Lockyer Valley Regional Council is offering a helping hand to make it more achievable.

The council is loaning out spray equipment, alongside a subsidised herbicide program, in an effort to assist local landowners.

Senior pest management officer Henri Blanco said the trailers, custom built in the council's Gatton workshop, were initially used in the wake of the 2011 and 2013 floods to help people get back on their feet.

The council was now ramping up efforts to combat pests by offering them out to the wider community.

"To get the equipment that we're loaning out to them for nothing, you would be looking at something in the vicinity of $10,000 to $15000 to buy that yourself,” Mr Blanco said.

"We've coupled that with a subsidised herbicide program where they get 50% off a particular product - that assists them to be able to make it more affordable.”

Mr Blanco said it was not just about people getting their hands on the gear, but having the knowledge to effectively use it for the long-term good of their property.

"If you do have an issue, council is quite happy to get out there and help you,” he said.

"We're helping people with pest management plans. When they've got that plan in place, they can use the equipment we've got and the subsidy we're giving them to battle it better.”

Mr Blanco said the equipment was in high demand, with another trailer in production to join the three already in use.

To book the equipment, phone 1300005872.