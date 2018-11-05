Books donated to PNG to improve literacy

HUNDREDS of disused library books have been donated to students in Papua New Guinea by Somerset Regional Council.

It is the second time this year, SRC has donated books that are no longer being used at council's four library branches.

Somerset Regional Council regional librarian Caroline Smith said the donation was made possible through withdrawn book stock that had been accumulating since council's last donation in January.

"These books are no longer being used by Somerset libraries so we thought it would be a great opportunity to continue our support for a disadvantaged community who can greatly benefit from the donation,” Ms Smith said.

"A variety of books were donated including children's books and adult fiction and non-fiction stock.”

The books will be used at libraries and learning centres in Alotau, Milne Bay Provence in PNG and help improve literacy levels.

The project is overseen and co-ordinated by the Papua New Guinea Australia Alumni Association.