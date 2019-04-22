Menu
Login
Sarah Weber, Cura Yoga, Gatton, with some books from the studio's library.
Sarah Weber, Cura Yoga, Gatton, with some books from the studio's library. Ebony Graveur
News

Book nook thrives in yoga den

Ebony Graveur
by
22nd Apr 2019 8:01 AM

AT THE end of a laneway, a library has begun to prosper at the back of a Gatton yoga studio.

A collection of books has grown there with time.

Owner of Cura Yoga studio and yoga teacher Sarah Weber said she didn't want her favourite books to be wasted.

"You buy a book and it sits on your bookshelf and kind of goes to waste so I really wanted to hand my books over to everyone because there's so much juicy information in all of it,” Ms Weber said.

The collection was no more than a few yoga magazines when the studio first opened its doors but now fills several shelves.

"Because we're so community-based we had little chairs and it just grew from there as I brought my books down,” she said.

"It's been a bit of a dream of mine to have a little space full of books there to nourish the soul.”

The library operates on a deposit-basis, where a borrower chooses a book and leaves a cash deposit, which is reimbursed when the book is returned.

Ms Weber said the majority of the books had been donated to the collection and that books ranged from spirituality, personal development and healing to, of course, yoga.

"The book that's borrowed the most is Heal Your Life by Louise Hay,” she said.

"My favourite is Autobiography of a Yogi. It's kind of a yogi's bible. It's the only book Steve Jobs would carry around.”

While it may seem an odd match, an overlap exists between yoga and reading, according to Ms Weber, both allowing the opportunity for self-reflection.

"Reading, the same as going through a class, lets you learn a lot about yourself,” she said.

Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Mobile phone app promises to save you time

    Mobile phone app promises to save you time

    News Lowood Pharmacy improve customer experience through time-saving phone application

    • 22nd Apr 2019 9:58 AM
    'Your son is going to die today'

    'Your son is going to die today'

    Health Just 17 when cancer hit, his mum is now on a mission to help others.

    Crowd continues to swell following 100th anniversary

    Crowd continues to swell following 100th anniversary

    News Interest in the dawn service has remained high after the centenary

    Forgotten victims of WW1 and WW2

    Forgotten victims of WW1 and WW2

    News As many as 200,000 horses had to be euthanised during World War One