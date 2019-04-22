Book nook thrives in yoga den

Sarah Weber, Cura Yoga, Gatton, with some books from the studio's library.

Sarah Weber, Cura Yoga, Gatton, with some books from the studio's library. Ebony Graveur

AT THE end of a laneway, a library has begun to prosper at the back of a Gatton yoga studio.

A collection of books has grown there with time.

Owner of Cura Yoga studio and yoga teacher Sarah Weber said she didn't want her favourite books to be wasted.

"You buy a book and it sits on your bookshelf and kind of goes to waste so I really wanted to hand my books over to everyone because there's so much juicy information in all of it,” Ms Weber said.

The collection was no more than a few yoga magazines when the studio first opened its doors but now fills several shelves.

"Because we're so community-based we had little chairs and it just grew from there as I brought my books down,” she said.

"It's been a bit of a dream of mine to have a little space full of books there to nourish the soul.”

The library operates on a deposit-basis, where a borrower chooses a book and leaves a cash deposit, which is reimbursed when the book is returned.

Ms Weber said the majority of the books had been donated to the collection and that books ranged from spirituality, personal development and healing to, of course, yoga.

"The book that's borrowed the most is Heal Your Life by Louise Hay,” she said.

"My favourite is Autobiography of a Yogi. It's kind of a yogi's bible. It's the only book Steve Jobs would carry around.”

While it may seem an odd match, an overlap exists between yoga and reading, according to Ms Weber, both allowing the opportunity for self-reflection.

"Reading, the same as going through a class, lets you learn a lot about yourself,” she said.