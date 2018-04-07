Menu
Bong found on kitchen table by police

Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Kerri-Anne Mesner
POLICE attended a Mt Morgan residence for a domestic violence offence and left charging a 33-year-old male for possessing a bong.

Raymond William Matheson pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to the charge.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police were called to the residence at 4.10am on March 9 where they saw the bong on the kitchen table.

The father of two was fined $450.

