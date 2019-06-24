Menu
Login
News

BONE CHILLING: Find out just how cold it got this morning

Dominic Elsome
by
24th Jun 2019 8:07 AM

IT'S been a bone-chilling to start to the week in the Lockyer Valley, with temperatures dropping into the single digits.

The Bureau of Meteorology reports Gatton reached a frosty low of 3.6C at 6.30am, although the apparent temperate sank lower to -0.4C at 7am.

It was a similar story yesterday, with temperatures sitting at just 2.7C at 6am, although it felt more like -2C.

Gatton will head for a maximum of 19C today, as will Esk.

Temperatures will rise slightly, with overnight lows expected to remain at 7C tonight, before warming to 9C for the rest of the week.

Daytime maximums aren't expected to rise above 23C this week, with a possible shower or two expected on Wednesday and Saturday.

cold cold snap esk frost gatton lockyer valley temperature weather
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Three hospitalised after night of crashes in Lockyer Valley

    Three hospitalised after night of crashes in Lockyer Valley

    News Three patients have been hospitalised after separate incidents on Lockyer Valley roads overnight

    • 24th Jun 2019 7:25 AM
    Pet Register warns of possible animal baiting

    Pet Register warns of possible animal baiting

    Breaking Several animals reportedly died during the past few days

    Get to know the president of the Lockyer Chamber of Commerce

    Get to know the president of the Lockyer Chamber of Commerce

    News Paul names fitness and farming as both great for productivity

    Dead centre of town to expand by a hectare

    Dead centre of town to expand by a hectare

    News Three-stage project set to future-proof cemetery