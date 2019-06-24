BONE CHILLING: Find out just how cold it got this morning

IT'S been a bone-chilling to start to the week in the Lockyer Valley, with temperatures dropping into the single digits.

The Bureau of Meteorology reports Gatton reached a frosty low of 3.6C at 6.30am, although the apparent temperate sank lower to -0.4C at 7am.

It was a similar story yesterday, with temperatures sitting at just 2.7C at 6am, although it felt more like -2C.

Gatton will head for a maximum of 19C today, as will Esk.

Temperatures will rise slightly, with overnight lows expected to remain at 7C tonight, before warming to 9C for the rest of the week.

Daytime maximums aren't expected to rise above 23C this week, with a possible shower or two expected on Wednesday and Saturday.