Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A documentary investigating Britney Spears’ battle against her father’s 13-year court-sanctioned control over her finances and life will air.
A documentary investigating Britney Spears’ battle against her father’s 13-year court-sanctioned control over her finances and life will air.
Celebrity

Bombshell Britney Spears doco to air on Australian TV

by Georgia Clark
2nd Mar 2021 7:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A long-awaited documentary revealing disturbing details about pop icon Britney Spears' battle against her father's 13-year control of her life and finances will this evening air to Australian audiences.

The bombshell 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary from The New York Times sheds light on the pop icon's court-sanctioned conservatorship over her finances by her father, Jamie Spears.

The film aired in the United States on February 5, but will for the first time air to Australian audiences for free on Channel 9 at 9pm AEDT on Tuesday.

 

It promises to re-examine details about the pop sensation's life, her portrayal by the media, scandals and mental health, with a particular focus on her bid to regain control of her life from her father.

The investigation has gained traction with the hashtag #FreeBritney worldwide, spearheaded by a group of fans who have been supporting the pop star's bid for freedom.

At the centre of the documentary is a January 2008 court decision to grant her father, 68-year-old Jamie Spears, control of her business and financial decisions following her widely-publicised meltdown.

 

 

But red flags emerged about the arrangement when late last year, Britney applied to have her father removed as conservator, revealing she was "afraid" of her father and that the pair never spoke.

The film has given the #FreeBritney movement a push worldwide, with many voicing their support for the star in the wake of the revelations.

It is expected to be watched widely by Australian audiences.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Bombshell Britney Spears doco to air on Australian TV

framing britney spears

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man with head injuries after Helidon rollover

        Premium Content Man with head injuries after Helidon rollover

        News A man has been rushed to hospital with head injuries after a vehicle rolled at Helidon. DETAILS:

        Grandstanding, petty Premier ignores facts: Frydenberg

        Premium Content Grandstanding, petty Premier ignores facts: Frydenberg

        Opinion Treasurer Josh Frydenberg fires back at Annastacia Palaszczuk over JobKeeper

        Medical speedster says ‘inhumane’ fine forced him off road

        Premium Content Medical speedster says ‘inhumane’ fine forced him off road

        Crime A man who’s dog needs an operation said his previous licence disqualification was...

        VIDEO: Drone footage captures terrifying car inferno

        Premium Content VIDEO: Drone footage captures terrifying car inferno

        News Drone footage provided to the South Burnett Times shows the aftermath of an inferno...