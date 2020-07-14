Menu
A suspicious device filled with firearm ammunition has been found on a footpath near a hospital.
Crime

Bomb squad called to suspicious device near hospital

by Elise Williams
14th Jul 2020 6:50 PM
THE bomb squad was called to investigate a suspicious device found on a footpath between a train station and a hospital in the state's southeast around lunchtime today.

Highly trained officers from the Explosive Ordnance Response Team (EORT) were called to a walkway between the Caboolture Hospital and Caboolture Railway Station around 12.30pm to reports an improvised explosive device was located.

The device had contents including firearm ammunition, police have confirmed.

The EORT team remained on scene for several hours before they were able to secure the device and render the area safe.

Police are investigating, however currently have no persons of interest in relation to this matter.

If you have information, contact Policelink on 131444.

Originally published as Bomb squad called to suspicious device near hospital

bomb threat crime

