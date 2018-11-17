Menu
Login
Bomb squad officers are responding to an emergency situation on the M7 at Cecil Hills.
Bomb squad officers are responding to an emergency situation on the M7 at Cecil Hills.
News

Explosives scattered on Sydney road

17th Nov 2018 9:11 AM

THE bomb squad has been called to a major motorway in Sydney after a vehicle carrying explosives rolled.

Police are responding to an emergency situation on the M7 at Cecil Hills in the city's southwest.

A number of explosive detonators have been strewn across the roadway after the car was involved in an incident with a bus and rolled over.

According to Sunrise, the explosives were to be used in works on railway tracks.

The crash caused a number of explosives to scatter across the road and into nearby grassland and bomb specialists are working to clear them.

Traffic is significantly delayed in both directions as a result.

bomb squad editors picks explosive motorway roads sydney

Top Stories

    Farm worker changes welcomed by producers

    Farm worker changes welcomed by producers

    News The Federal Government announces revised visa programs.

    • 17th Nov 2018 8:00 AM
    Stay calm, limit movement and call 000

    Stay calm, limit movement and call 000

    News Queenslanders warned to be mindful of snakes.

    Three injured in serious crash

    Three injured in serious crash

    News A rescue helicopter is attending the scene of the accident.

    Local Partners