Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bomb threat
Bomb threat
Crime

Bomb hoaxers behind centre shut down on loose

by Shayla Bulloch
15th Jan 2021 12:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE culprits behind a serious bomb threat at a Townsville shopping centre are still on the loose.

Police rushed to Stockland Shopping Centre at Aitkenvale about 12.30pm on Thursday to reports a bomb threat had been made to staff.

A spokeswoman from police said a person called the centre and told them they had planted a bomb in a toilet.

The centre was quickly evacuated while police swept the area and hundreds of shoppers and staff were forced out onto the street.

Stockland Townsville was evacuated after police responded to a bomb threat. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Stockland Townsville was evacuated after police responded to a bomb threat. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

"We were in Woolworths, the alarms went on and we were told to leave," a woman told the Townsville Bulletin on scene.

"They were very calm, the staff were very good and just directed us out as fast as possible."

The area was deemed safe almost two hours later.

Stockland Townsville was evacuated after police responded to a bomb threat. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Stockland Townsville was evacuated after police responded to a bomb threat. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

It's understood police already have persons of interest in relation to the threat and they are believed be juveniles.

A police spokeswoman said detectives had not charged anyone over the incident, and investigations were ongoing.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Bomb hoaxers behind centre shut down on loose

Stockland Townsville was evacuated after police responded to a bomb threat. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Stockland Townsville was evacuated after police responded to a bomb threat. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

More Stories

bomb hoax bomb threat editors picks terrorism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How 10 Boxing Day drinks cost Plainland store worker $1200

        Premium Content How 10 Boxing Day drinks cost Plainland store worker $1200

        Crime A Plainland man’s 10 drinks has ended up costing him $1200. Here’s the details:

        Man on prescription marijuana charged with drug driving

        Premium Content Man on prescription marijuana charged with drug driving

        Health A man charged with drug driving has provided the court with evidence that he had a...

        Four new cases as mining camp quarantine considered

        Premium Content Four new cases as mining camp quarantine considered

        Health Crucial case update as search for answers on transmission of mutant UK strain...

        Lockyer mum’s supermarket stealing spree caught on CCTV

        Premium Content Lockyer mum’s supermarket stealing spree caught on CCTV

        Crime The woman looked around the drinks aisle before tampering with and consuming energy...