BoM predicts high chance of a La Nina this summer

Qualipac manager Troy Qualischefski says irrigation is the most important thing for growing vegetables during a warmer than average summer. Ali Kuchel

ACCORDING to the Bureau of Meteorology we could be in for a warmer summer than usual due to a rare and unseasonal weather event.

The weather agency has upped its prediction of a "rare” form of a La Nina climate driver, saying the event is now almost certain to develop this summer.

The BoM officially moved Australia to La Nina "alert” from La Nina watch last week as it confirmed sea temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean continued to cool, a key indicator it could be on its way.

La Nina, and its more well-known brother El Nino, are the two ends of what's known as the El Nino Southern Oscillation or ENSO.

This climatic cycle can have an impact on temperatures and rainfall in eastern and Northern Australia, as well as more extreme weather such as cyclones and droughts.

The chances of tropical cyclones and flooding can increase, while daytime temperatures can also drop during a La Nina.

Conversely, longer duration, but less intense, heatwaves can be a feature.

A La Nina would also usually makes its presence felt in autumn or winter.

Extended and long-range forecasts manager Dr Andrew Watkins said there was about a 70 per cent or triple the chance of a La Nina developing.

LA NINA ALERT: During a La Nina event, equatorial Pacific waters cool and trade winds increase. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

"If there is one it will be unusual,” Dr Watkins said.

"Normally you would expect to see more widespread rainfall, more cloud cover and cooler temperatures particularly over eastern Australia.

"But this time we've got some opposing climate drivers which are going to keep things more benign, a little warmer than normal and not much of a swing in our rainfall.”

Dr Watkins said one of the strongest La Nina obseved by the BoM was in 2010-2012.

"We saw strong impacts in Australia with widespread flooding down the east coast and even into the Brisbane CBD,” he said.

"If we do have a La Nina this summer, it's likely to be weak and far less impacts than we saw in 2010-2012. Temps are likely to be warmer than normal and we are not really expecting top see any widespread rain events down Eastern Australia.”

Qualipac owner Troy Qualischefski said he was surprised at the predictions.

"Usually you will see more wet weather with a La Nina,” Mr Qualischefski said.

"If we see the potential heatwaves come in late February/March that's when most growers are trying to plant the leafy green stuff and that wouldn't be an ideal situation for anyone.”

He offered some advice for growing vegetables in warmer conditions.

"You have to be smart about what you grow and your water resources are... we've lived through heatwaves before,” he said.

"You have to irrigate more when it's hot obviously. If it is wetter with more storm rain hopefully we will see the Lockyer and the Laidley creek run again. If the creek's would all run half full for a week to two weeks, we'd be happy.”