Fears Cardwell will be isolated by major flood

THERE are fears a number of North Queensland towns, including Cardwell will be isolated by a major flood event.

The Cassowary Coast Regional Council has just released a major flood warning for the Tully and Murray Rivers "due to heavy widespread rainfall."

A statement says the major flood level may cause the Bruce Highway south of Tully to close.

"Some locations, including Murray Upper, Cardwell, Bilyana, Tully Heads and Hull Heads may become isolated for several days," it reads.

"Locations affected by the March 2018 flooding may be impacted again during this flood event.

"Residents are urged to take precautions now to ensure they are prepared."

Cassowary Coast Regional Council Mayor John Kremastos said residents should ensure they have essential items, including food and water and medications sufficient for several days

"Alternatively, people should secure their property and move to a safer location with family or friends until the threat has passed," Cr Kremastos said.

"Flash flooding is also possible due to the heavy rainfall."

Cr Kremastos urged residents to contact the local SES on 132500 to arrange sandbags to assist in protecting homes and businesses against possible flood waters.

Residents were also advised to keep up to date with weather and road conditions.

The dashboard includes the latest information from the Bureau of Meteorology, Transport and Main Roads and Ergon and has links to flood maps of the region.

A boil water alert for the Cardwell rural area, meanwhile, has been lifted but remains in place throughout the Tully region.

The Cassowary Coast Regional Council says it has received approval from Queensland Health to lift the alert for the Kennedy, Carruchan and Ellerbeck areas.

The town of Cardwell was not affected by the initial alert.

"Water to these areas is now coming from the bore," a statement says.

"The alert was lifted quickly as Council was able to switch to this clean source with only minimal impact to the reticulation system."

Residents in Tully town, Feluga, East Feluga, Bulgun, Silky Oak, Euramo, Merryburn, South Mission Beach, Wongaling Beach, Carmoo, Hull Heads, Tully Heads, Jarra Creek area (Syndicate Road and Mullins Road) must boil water before use.

"A minimum four days in a row of clear water at the intakes is required for Queensland Health approval to lift the alert," a warning reads.

"If the predicted heavy rainfall in the region occurs over the next few days, it is unlikely the alert will be lifted until possibly next Wednesday."

In a previous statement, the council says it experienced a loss of power and communications to the Kennedy bore and its Sullivan Road chlorine dosing facility.

"As a consequence of both issues we were not chlorinating for a period during the evening and we were also unable to start the bore pump and shut down the supply from Meunga."

Residents and businesses in the affected areas are advised to boil water for use in the following activities:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Washing or preparing food that is not going to be cooked

Preparing baby formula

Making ice

The council "apologises for the inconvenience and will provide updates as they become available," and asks for the information to be "shared with neighbours and friends in the affected area".