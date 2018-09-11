Fifth boy found alive in Swan River tragedy

A FIFTH boy has been found alive by WA Police who found the bodies of two teenagers in the Swan River near Perth.

The bodies were found after a police chase led to five young people jumping into the river to evade them on Monday afternoon.

"This is nothing short of a tragedy," Western Australia Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said as he offered condolences to the families of the deceased.

WA Police confirmed the second body was recovered at about 9.45am local time (11.45am AEST). This was near where another boy's body was found about midnight.

"Two boys are believed to have got into difficulties in the middle of the river and succumbed to the conditions and were not seen to resurface,"Commissoner Dawson said.

The search began yesterday after police were called to Maylands about 3.15pm local time (5.15pm AEST) following reports of several teens jumping fences near Tranby and Clarkson Roads.

A police boat is seen, carrying what's believed to be a second body, on the Swan River in Perth, Tuesday, September 11. Picture: AAP

Commissioner Dawson said of the five teenagers involved, two were quickly found and taken into custody but others were unaccounted for so police began searching the river.

The fifth teenage boy was last seen running along the Maylands side of the Swan River. He has now been found and is with his family.

State Emergency Service volunteers joined the search operation on Tuesday morning along with mounted officers and police planes.

Police are working to identify the deceased teens and notify next of kin.

The two found boys were taken ashore and treated by St John's Ambulance officers. They were provided with clothes and transported to police headquarters in Perth's CBD.

A police boat is towed from the Maylands boat ramp on the Swan River in Perth. Picture: AAP

Search and rescue personnel assist in the search for missing teenages in the Swan river in Maylands, Perth, Tuesday, September 11. Picture: AAP.

Officers from the major crime division and the internal affairs unit are investigating the death.

The Maylands Boat Ramp on Clarkson Road and its car park remain closed.

Commissioner Dawson said there was no plans to charge the two located teens at this stage.

He said the case is being treated as deaths in police presence.

"Police did not come into contact with the two boys who disappeared underwater in the middle of the river," he said.

The families of the deceased have requested police do not release any details about the boys. All of the teens involved were under the age of 18.

"Our primary concern is the welfare of all concerned," he said.

"Our immediate concern is the welfare of the fifth boy and the remaining four families and their loved ones."

The case will go before the state coroner.