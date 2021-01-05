Menu
Police searching for a man who failed to resurface in a canal have pulled a body from the water.
Body found in search for man

by Jacob Miley
5th Jan 2021 10:31 AM
Police searching for a man who failed to resurface in a Gold Coast canal have pulled a body from the water.

The grim discovery was made just after 9am.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Hooker and Sunshine boulevards at Broadbeach about 5.30am Tuesday after reports a man, who was with a group, entered the water and did not return.

 

Police search for missing man in water at Broadbeach. PHOTO: Scott Powick
Police search for missing man in water at Broadbeach. PHOTO: Scott Powick

 

It's understood the group was from interstate and were staying nearby.

 

Multiple police crews, and Surf Life Saving Queensland staff assisted in the search.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Body found in search for man in Gold Coast canal

