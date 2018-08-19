Menu
Login
Disneyworld Orlando is the scene of a gruesome discovery of a body in a burned out car. Authorities are currently investigating. Picture: Disney Parks
Disneyworld Orlando is the scene of a gruesome discovery of a body in a burned out car. Authorities are currently investigating. Picture: Disney Parks
News

Grim discovery: Body found at Disney World

by The Sun
19th Aug 2018 3:31 PM

A BODY has been found inside a burning car at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Cops confirmed the dead person was discovered in the early hours of this morning, near a miniature golf course.

DisneyWorld, Florida was the scene of a grisly discovery of a body in a burnt-out car. Picture: Disney
DisneyWorld, Florida was the scene of a grisly discovery of a body in a burnt-out car. Picture: Disney

 

According to The Sun, police told Florida Today the death is being investigated, with no details on the personâ€™s identity released.

It is not known yet how the car came to be on fire, and how long the person had been in the car for.

 

The body was found after the fire department was called in to battle a car which was ablaze. Picture: Disney Parks
The body was found after the fire department was called in to battle a car which was ablaze. Picture: Disney Parks

 

It was found near to the Swan and Dolphin Resort in the popular family holiday destination.

The Reedy Creek Fire Department reported battling a car fire, and called in police at about 4am.

 

This story first appeared in The Sun and is republished with permission.

Related Items

body dead editors picks florida usa walt disney world

Top Stories

    Milligan's persistence pays off with new plans confirmed

    Milligan's persistence pays off with new plans confirmed

    News Women of the Lockyer Valley will still have to travel out of the region to give birth until existing facilities are upgraded or the new hospital is built.

    Dedicated owner keeps car in pristine condition

    Dedicated owner keeps car in pristine condition

    News The car is a fixture of the family and something to bond over.

    Community to celebrate the long haul

    Community to celebrate the long haul

    News Committee members are calling all to come and celebrate 70 years.

    Miss Show Girl enjoys bringing people together

    Miss Show Girl enjoys bringing people together

    News Get to know Bridget Webster.

    Local Partners