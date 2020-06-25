Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating after a body was discovered in Hanlon Park at Stones Corner on Thursday morning. Picture: Supplied
Police are investigating after a body was discovered in Hanlon Park at Stones Corner on Thursday morning. Picture: Supplied
News

Body found in Brisbane park

by Shiloh Payne
25th Jun 2020 8:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BODY has been found at a Brisbane park this morning.

Police are on scene at Hanlon Park in Stones Corner after a body was found before 8am.

A Queensland Police spokesman said investigators were on scene, but were yet to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

A Stones Corner resident said she came to see what was going on after she received a phone call from her husband.

"My husband was going to work and he called me and said 'get out of bed,'" she said.

"The park is near my apartment, and it's got a creek going through it."

"There's some cop cars and a body under a sheet."

She said there were four police officers and forensic investigators at the park.

 

Originally published as Body found in Brisbane park

More Stories

body park stones corner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The faces of Queensland’s domestic violence cases

        premium_icon The faces of Queensland’s domestic violence cases

        Crime Every 12 days this year a partner, parent or child has allegedly been murdered by someone meant to protect them.

        ‘Hearing voices’: Court told why woman smokes weed

        premium_icon ‘Hearing voices’: Court told why woman smokes weed

        Crime A 23-year-old who smoked marijuana from a young age has lost her licence.

        Why the Lockyer Valley loves to brew its own booze

        premium_icon Why the Lockyer Valley loves to brew its own booze

        Business When lockdown loomed, the Lockyer Valley went nuts for two things – ammo and home...

        Police spike stolen car to end high-speed joyride

        premium_icon Police spike stolen car to end high-speed joyride

        Crime Toowoomba car thieves taken off the streets after arrests