A boat was smashed to pieces by waves in just one night near Double island Point on the weeknd. Photos : Clayton's Towing
News

Boat smashed to pieces in fierce Double Island tide

Frances Klein
15th Mar 2021 1:10 PM | Updated: 16th Mar 2021 4:17 AM
A boat was reportedly smashed to pieces in one night when it ran aground south of Double Island Point over the weekend.

 

The boat named "Nering" had started taking on water on Friday after mechanical issues and was deliberately beached as the safest option to the crew, according to social media users who responded to a Clayton's Towing Facebook post about the wreck.

A boat was smashed to pieces by waves in just one night near Double island Point on the weekend. Photos: Clayton's Towing
The next day, the boat - a Tripcony built vessel- was smashed into pieces that scattered the beach,.

Witnesses said they had seen it being pounded by waves.

Before picture of “Neling” – that was smashed to pieces by waves in just one night near Double Island Point on the weekend. Photos: Clayton's Towing
It is believed members of the pubic helped with the beach clean-up.

Debris from the boat scatters the beach near Double Island Point on the weekend. Photos: Clayton's Towing
