28°
News

B'n'S tradition lives on in Lowood

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 12th Apr 2017 11:16 AM
HAVING A TIME: Curtin Mark, Hayley Kidd, Sarah Martin and Tom Nolan at the Lowood B&S.
HAVING A TIME: Curtin Mark, Hayley Kidd, Sarah Martin and Tom Nolan at the Lowood B&S. Francis Witsenhuysen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BACHELORS and spinsters collided at the weekend for the ninth annual Lowood Spudds and Dudds B&S ball.

It is traditionally a black tie event, but in true 21st century style this B&S casually broke all the fashion rules.

Held at the Lowood showgrounds, record crowds enjoyed the beautiful autumn weather while watching the "car park entertainment" which included circle work, barrel races and a 4x4 tractor pull.

Mik Oberle and The James Andersen Band provided live entertainment into the evening.

Organiser Kerry Wise said a mixture of ages made up the crowd, but she believes the younger generation is the reason why the B&S legacy lives on.

"The young ones come back every year and pass it on to the generation to follow," she said.

"The country tradition of B&S balls is continuing, but isn't at the same time.

"There are only two big B&S balls left in Queensland - us and Goondiwindi. I really don't know why the big ones are trickling off."

Ms Weise said it was the best B&S they have held yet.

"Everyone was well behaved, which was fantastic because there was was about 650 through the gates, it's really growing every year," she said.

"Some of the proceeds will be going to a melanoma charity, which is a cause close to me I have had it myself and have lost friends to it."

Ms Weise said some people had travelled all the way up from New South Wales to make the event.

"We also had a lot of first-timers in the crowd," Ms Weise said.

B&S first-timer, Brisbane's Tania Guerin, said she wished she had heard about a B&S ball sooner.

"We loved it, it's a great, safe atmosphere," she said.

"My dad and his partner both go so we went with them this year.

"Everyone got along so well and we made heaps of new friends - some people had travelled from all over Australia to be there. It's definitely something different from any event in the city."

Ms Guerin hopes to make the trip down to Monkerai, for the next Springers Boots Utes and Ball Festival on August 30.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Gatton Star

Topics:  b&s balls lowood lowood showgrounds lowood show society spudds and dudds

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Lockyer Valley and Somerset prepare for NDIS

Lockyer Valley and Somerset prepare for NDIS

THE National Disability Insurance Scheme is set to roll out in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset from July 1 of this year.

B'n'S tradition lives on in Lowood

HAVING A TIME: Curtin Mark, Hayley Kidd, Sarah Martin and Tom Nolan at the Lowood B&S.

The annual Spudds and Dudds B&S drew a large crowd.

Cameron Shields steps up a gear for Formula 4 debut

SOLID START: Cameron Shields is fourth in the Formula 4 standings after the first two rounds.

Cameron Shields has adjusted well to the Formula 4 Championship.

Braving flood waters to deliver Meals on Wheels

ABOVE AND BEYOND: Noel Nemeth rode his five-year-old mare Jessie through the floodwaters in Laidley as a part of his Meals on Wheels run.

Noel Nementh rode his horse to deliver Meals on Wheels

Local Partners

Lockyer Valley and Somerset prepare for NDIS

THE National Disability Insurance Scheme is set to roll out in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset from July 1 of this year.

A crime spree has caught up to a Murphys Creek man

ARRESTED: A Murphy's Creek man's stealing days have caught up to him.

Stealing, it's going to catch up to you.

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

BAD news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is simply not going to happen.

Lisa throws sensational shade at fashion critics

The famous shirt.

Lisa Wilkinson delivers the perfect response to fashion critics.

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

Jenna Elfman back in 1998.

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break.

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

Original red Power Ranger Austin St John, from the in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series, will be a guest at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo on the Gold Coast.

AUSTIN St John returning to our shores to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

First look at Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

THOR and The Hulk face off gladiator-style in teaser trailer.

Large Home Site, Tranquil Setting, Established Tennis Court

20a Glencoe Court, Middle Ridge 4350

Residential Land Nestled at the end of a quiet range-side cul-de-sac is this rather ... Buyer interest...

Nestled at the end of a quiet range-side cul-de-sac is this rather special 4,004m2 allotment complete with a quality full-size lit tennis court and gazebo. A...

Prime Location Lifestyle - Space Solitude 4,388m2

1 Lucinda Avenue, Highfields 4352

House 3 2 3 $579,000

This meticulously maintained brick home is on the market for the first time and is situated in one of Highfields most sought after locations, Featuring open plan...

Character and charm meets location and convenience

202 Geddes Street, South Toowoomba 4350

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

If it is location you're looking for then look no further, this charming and unique cottage perfectly positioned in the ever popular Geddes Street is a property...

How Fast Can You Move In?

1 Croydon Street, Harristown 4350

House 3 1 3 $299,000

Owners have retired and relocated. 3 built-in bedrooms, separate toilet, 1 bathroom, large kitchen with plenty of storage, separate dining room plus generous...

Impressive family acreage home - Swimming pool and tennis court - Range views

1 Large Street, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 3 3 Price Upon...

Situated on 4047m2 in a premium east side range location, this wonderful residence is urgently offered by sellers who have committed resources to a new venture.

Wholesome Living In Holt!

28 Holt Street, Middle Ridge 4350

House 5 3 3 $549,000

This 2004 built classic style home delivers multiple family living areas, sizable rooms and outdoor living including a 6x3m SHED! With two ensuites and a main...

Owners have purchased elsewhere and have no option but to sell!

386 North Street, Wilsonton 4350

House 5 2 2 Price Upon...

With the owner's circumstances commanding a must to sell, don't hesitate on what is undoubtedly a great opportunity! Upstairs, a spacious 4 bedroom family home...

Owners Instructions - We Are Selling!!

8 Abif Street, Cotswold Hills 4350

House 5 2 4 Price Upon...

Situated in a sought after neighbourhood, this tidy, charming and much loved home is ideal for a blended/extended family. A multitude of entertainment areas for...

Location, Functionality and Charm...

27 Hill Street, Toowoomba City 4350

House 5 2 Price Upon...

Originally a single level cottage built in 1910, raised and doubled in size in 1975, this gorgeous property now offers the perfect combination of premium location...

Prime A Grade Office Space - CBD Fringe

5/195-197 Hume Street, Toowoomba City 4350

Commercial Prime A Grade office space situated on the fringe of the CBD. ... Contact Agent

Prime A Grade office space situated on the fringe of the CBD. - High Profile Building - Quality Professional Neighbours - Currently Vacant - 6 Secure Car...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!