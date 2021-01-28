Menu
The AFLW season kick-off has begun with an emotional first act, combatants Collingwood and Carlton joining as one to remember former Giant Jacinda Barclay.
AFL

Teams come together for moving Jacinda Barclay tribute

by Chris Cavanagh
28th Jan 2021 7:19 PM

Collingwood and Carlton have come together to pay tribute to former Greater Western Sydney star Jacinda Barclay before doing battle in the AFLW's season opener.

The two clubs joined the officiating umpires in a circle in the middle of Ikon Park before the match for a minute's silence to honour Barclay.

A former Australian baseball representative who turned her hand to AFLW, Barclay passed away last October at the age of 29.

She kicked 11 goals from 23 games across four seasons for the Giants and was described by her family after her death as a "shining comet that soared through this world casting her radiant light of love on all she met".

Collingwood posted the only score of the first quarter - a behind - after the game got underway.

*For those needing help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Originally published as Blues, Pies come together for moving Jacinda Barclay tribute

