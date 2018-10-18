Menu
Several beaches were forced to close this week due to an influx of the jellyfish.
News

Bluebottles plague Coffs Coast beaches

Jasmine Minhas
by
17th Oct 2018 5:00 PM | Updated: 18th Oct 2018 8:30 AM

AN influx of bluebottles saw several beaches along the Coffs Coast closed to the public this week.

The not-so-welcome visitors are making their annual arrival onto beaches as the weather heats up.

But it was strong easterly winds and big seas which particularly saw the creatures plague our beaches this week. This, in conjuction with the flood water, saw Park Beach, Sawtell Beach and Woolgoolga Beach forced to close on Tuesday.

 

The animals, who travel in numbers and are at mercy of the wind, can be seen floating on the water if not washed up on the shore.

The pear-shaped float can range from 2cm to 15cm, and tentacles can reach up to 10m long.

Advocate readers are reminded to avoid touching the animals as they can deliver painful stings even after death.

According to NSW Ambulance, intense pain can be felt from a few minutes to hours after a sting, developing into a dull ache which spreads to surrounding joints.

If you get stung, remove any tentacles on the skin with tweezers or a gloved hand and wash the sting with plenty of seawater. The site of the sting should then be immersed in hot water.

If there is no hot water available, apply an ice pack and visit your doctor for further treatment if necessary.

Coffs Coast Advocate

