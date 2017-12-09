Blue Dog pup makes the step up to first grade

STEP UP: Teenager Noah Shepley made his first division debut for Laidley District Cricket Club on Saturday, November 25.

CRICKET: Noah Shepley couldn't have asked for a better present on his 14th birthday.

After opening the batting for Laidley's U14 side on November 25, he was called up by first grade coach Craig Jesberg to fill in the for the sick Ben Gibson for their match against University on that same day.

"I'd only just finished batting, I came in and got all my gear off and raced up to Toowoomba,” Noah said.

"I was really excited, I couldn't wait to play.”

Although he had filled in as a substitute fielder last year, this marked a full debut in the top side for the leg spinner.

"It was excellent, I didn't think I'd be playing first grade for a little while,” he said.

In doing so, the teenager became the second youngest player ever to represent Laidley District in first division competition after current Ipswich/Logan Hornets opener Dan Wilson.

It got even better from there.

With University down to nine wickets and struggling in their chase of Laidley's total of 246, Noah was thrown in to bowl and snagged a wicket to seal the victory in his only over of the day.

"I got him on the pads and turned around and appealed, I didn't know if it was too down leg side or not, then I appealed and he gave it out straight away,” he said.

"I didn't know really what to do after I got him out... (the team) were all really happy and then the captain (Alex Welsh) came up and gave me a big hug.”

His father Aaron played for Laidley for more than a decade and was there to witness the moment.

Although his enthusiastic clapping as Noah took the wicket wasn't quite appreciated by members of the opposing side on the boundary.

"It was amazing,” Aaron said.

"I looked around and I was the only one clapping, I was really happy but I was just like, 'Well I'd better stop clapping.'”