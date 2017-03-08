Blue Care Lockyer's mega book sale

MORE than 17,000 books lined the tables of the Gatton Shire Hall for Blue Care's first monster book sale of the year.

Co-ordinator Val Kilah said the turnout of keen readers was the best yet.

"There were lots of people through the doors, but the bigger numbers were early in the morning,” Ms Kilah said.

"We had eight extra bins of donated books this time and extra volunteers from the Gatton Men's shed; they've been amazing.

"The support has been fantastic. I have to thank the many volunteers for helping to make it happen.”

Lockrose's Esme Boughen loves to devour books and supports Blue Care every year by attending their book sales.

"I'm always looking for interesting and different books and I always find them here, you really bag a bargain” she said.

"And I like to support Blue Care because of all the good things they do for the community.

"I remember missing one of their sales one year and I was pretty cranky.”

Ms Boughen said she loved reading because it was relaxing.

"It's a nice change from the TV,” she said.

"There isn't a book store in town either so I'm really glad there are events like this one, so I can still buy books.”

All the money raised from the book sale, held last Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Gatton Shire Hall, will go back into providing community services for Blue Care Lockyer.

MAKING IT HAPPEN: Blue Care volunteers (from left) Jill Dipplesman, Jan Hannant, Heather Kilah, Elsie Dallinger and Aub Kilah help run Blue Care's February book sale at Gatton Shire Hall. Francis Witsenhuysen

"The money we raise goes into things like paying for fuel for our drivers,” Ms Kilah said.

"We are always looking for donations for our next sale, so if you would like to donate some books call the Blue care Lockyer office on 07 5468 4600.”

Blue Care has been supporting the Lockyer Valley community since 1970.

The next Blue Care monster book sale will be held in early June at the Gatton Shire Hall.