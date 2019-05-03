Blooming good shop steps up

FLOWER POWER: Rianna Krenske bought Gatton Florist two years ago, after her boss at the time decided to sell the business.

FLOWER POWER: Rianna Krenske bought Gatton Florist two years ago, after her boss at the time decided to sell the business. Ebony Graveur

WHEN her boss decided to sell the flower shop where she had been working for the past 10 years, Rianna Krenske decided to buy it.

After working at Gatton Florist for a considerable chunk of her adulthood, Ms Krenske realised taking over ownership of the store was the obvious next step.

More than two years into owning it, Ms Krenske was delighted to discover her business had been nominated for recognition at the Business Recognition Dinner hosted by the Lockyer Valley Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"You don't self-nominate, they pick you,” Ms Krenske said.

"I was quite chuffed about it because you're not selling yourself; they pick you because they like you.”

When she was approached by the chamber, good news wasn't what Ms Krenske expected.

"I thought they were coming to tell me I'd done something wrong,” she said.

"It was unexpected.

"It very much made my day.”

After taking on ownership of the store, Ms Krenske said she changed a few aspects, making the shop her own and giving it a modern touch.

"I now have a website where you actually buy flowers and gifts online and I can send it around here or around Australia through couriers,” she said.

She said her choice to go online would made it easier for people to make orders.

"That's the way the world's going. People want to be able to sit at home and order online and not have to talk to someone,” she said.

"It's more convenient for a lot of people.”

Additionally, the store has expanded its range of gifts.

"I've got in a lot more giftware and different kinds of things,” she said.

"It's a big range of products.

"Nice knick-knacky quirky things rather than the wine glass and picture frame you'd normally find in a gift shop.”

When times get a little too hectic, Ms Krenske said her partner stopped in to de-thorn the roses.

"It's great to have a supportive partner who also helps out in the shop de-thorning roses and doing deliveries,” she said.

While running the store keeps Ms Krenske busy, she has big plans in the works, with flower crown workshops for hen's nights and baby showers on the cards.

"Eventually I'd like to run workshops and things as well,” she said.

"I've just employed a couple of people to help me out here and there but eventually I'd love to run workshops.”

As well as flower crown workshops, Ms Krenske said she would offer classes in the Japanese artform of kokedama, succulent wreaths and flower arrangement.

"I've got a few different ideas but it's just a matter of having the time at the moment,” she said.

She said as a supporter of local business, she made a point of sourcing her flowers from local growers and buying her candles and gifts from local suppliers.