‘Bloody disgusting’: Free showbag plan attracts scammers

Scammers are taking advantage of a free showbag giveaway, creating fake accounts to target credit card details.

Scammers are taking advantage of a free showbag giveaway, creating fake accounts to target credit card details.

SCAMMERS have targeted a Brisbane show society's popular showbag giveaway, creating fake online accounts to tell hopefuls they had won a prize before asking for credit card details.

The clumsy effort, being driven by an account called 'Mt'Gravatt Show', has been slammed on social media, with people labelling it "bloody disgusting" and "so sad".

However, former vice-president of the Mount Gravatt Show Society and current Showgrounds chief executive Guy McEntyre, while being "disappointed" by the ham-fisted scam, could see the funny side.

"You know you've made it when scammers target you," he said.

A scam account has been created to try and fleece hopefuls who haveentered into the Mount Gravatt Show Society's showbag giveaway. Picture: Facebook

The scam page has been tagging showbag hopefuls to tell them they've won. However, people are then directed to "register and download one of our film sponsors" via a link.

"This is genuine and official," the scam page reassures hopefuls, despite the scam page's Facebook url being registered to 'facebook.com/dessywakey.petege'.

The society was quickly to alert its social media followers.

"It has been Brought to our attention that there are some individuals out there trying to take advantage of our showbag giveaway, and have created a fake page and corrupt link if you click on to it," they said.

A scam account has been created to try and fleece hopefuls who haveentered into the Mount Gravatt Show Society's showbag giveaway. Picture: Facebook

"The society will never require you to download or click on a link regarding our show bag giveaway.

"You will also notice that the spelling of this fake site is different to ours, with a different banner."

The online community was swift to denounce the cack-handed effort.

"It's so sad because I was really excited when I thought I had won," said Katja Hannah Riley.

"People are just bloody disgusting and taking advantage of a page like Mt Gravatt show to try and phish people's information is just outright disgusting. Those people should be ashamed of themselves."

Hello Everyone!!!! It has been Brought to our attention that there are some individuals out there trying to take... Posted by Mt Gravatt Show on Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Bron Glanfield was lucky to avoid the fake 'Mt'Gravatt Show' page.

"Well I won but I won from the right Mt Gravatt Show," she said.

"So sorry idiots are doing this and getting everyone's hopes up. Hope they get caught."

Mr McEntyre said the page has been reported to Facebook moderators.

Originally published as 'Bloody disgusting': Free showbag hopefuls targeted by scammers