Crime

Teen struck by truck ‘fleeing stolen car’

by Rachael Rosel, Emily Toxward
10th Feb 2021 1:28 PM
A teenager was struck by a small truck on Bermuda Street in Broadbeach Waters after allegedly running from a stolen vehicle.

The man allegedly hit a parked car on Andrew St before he got out and fled the scene on foot.

A teen was struck by a truck after allegedly fleeing a stolen vehicle on the Gold Coast. Picture: Scott Powick
It is understood the car was stolen from Robina overnight.

It appeared a member of public attempted to chase the teen who was hit by a passing truck on the corner of Andrew St and Bermuda avenue and is now being treated in GC university hospital in a stable condition.

The teenager was chased by a member of the public. Picture: Scott Powick
An eyewitness said they saw the man's vehicle hit a parked car about noon on Wednesday before the driver left the vehicle and ran onto the road.

"There was blood everywhere," the eyewitness said.

 

An eyewitness said there was blood everywhere. Picture: Scott Powick
It's believed at least 10 police and unmarked cars were at the scene.

A QAS spokesperson confirmed there were four ambulance crews on the scene including one that arrived immediately.

Originally published as 'Blood everywhere': Teen struck by truck 'fleeing stolen car'

