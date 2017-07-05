Blood donors needed as Australia's blood supply dips low

DONATE NOW: Lockyer Valley Regional Mayor Tanya Milligan urges the community to give blood this winter. Photo Francis Witsenhuysen / Gatton Star

THE AUSTRALIAN RED Cross is calling for 400 people from the south-west to donate blood in the next week due to national blood supplies dipping dangerously low.

Winter is traditionally a tough time for Australia's blood supply and due to winter illnesses, more than 1000 blood donors are wiped out every day.

A Red Cross representative said the need for blood was constant, and one in three Australians would need to receive blood in their lifetime.

"With 25,000 blood donations needed in Australia each week, losing 1000 donations a day puts our blood supply under real pressure,” they said.

"We do need all blood types all the time.

"If people have had a cold or the flu and aren't sure when they can donate again, please call us on 131495 so our team can have a chat with you about how you're recovering and when a good time would be.”

Mayor Tanya Milligan said there was life-changing value in people giving blood for cancer patients on chemotherapy treatment.

"I can assure you personally from my own experience, the true benefits of the privilege to receive the blood of a donor... is a gift,” Cr Milligan said.

"When you are having treatment like chemotherapy, the treatment affects all your cells; the bad and the good, and your bone marrow.

During treatment, your body struggles to produce new cells and to replace those destroyed. So your blood count drops, your energy levels plummet and when all that happens, you cannot have your treatment to kill the disease.”

As a cancer survivor, Cr Milligan said blood donars were a god send.

"As someone who has had a life giving blood transfusion from someone I will never know or meet, or who will never know me as their recipient, I am eternally blessed and grateful,” she said.

"You just don't know until it affects you, or someone you love. Blood gives life. And life is the most precious gift you can give to another person and their family.”

In Australia, about 25,000 donations of blood are needed every week.

One in three Australians will need blood or blood products in their lifetime, yet less than 3% of the population donates blood.

An Australian Red Cross Blood Service mobile blood donor van visits Gatton every 12 weeks, and will next be in Gatton July 24 and 25 (Monday 9am-2pm and Tuesday 1-6pm).

Please contact 131 495 or visit www.donateblood. com.au to make an appointment to give blood at either the mobile donor centre in Gatton or at our Ipswich or Toowoomba donor centres.