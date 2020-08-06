‘Blood all over’: Cop stabbed in shock attack

Authorities are attempting to uncover the baffling reasons why a man in his 20s stabbed a police officer in a frenzied attack in Brisbane which left him shot in the torso and rushed to surgery.

The officers were attending what QLD police described as "an absolutely every day event", but "what followed from that is not an every day event".

"There was no reason for the officers to suspect that this was going to unfold", Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming said.

The man was shot multiple times by a female police after he allegedly stabbed her partner in the face in Upper Mount Gravatt in Brisbane despite the officer's attempts to "retreat".

Objects are scattered across the footpath after the shooting in Upper Mt Gravatt, Brisbane. Picture: Josh Woning

Regional crime co-ordinator Tony Fleming addressing the media after the police incident. Picture: Josh Woning

Detective Superintendent Fleming said police attended a residence on Hillgrove St about 5pm on a "routine matter to serve documents" when the man allegedly approached the officers, lunged at the male officer with a knife and slashed his face.

The officer suffered a "serious wound, slashing across his face and across his nose".

In the surprise scuffle, police attempted to retrieve the knife from the man but he struck the male officer. His partner then fired at the man a number of times in the "torso area".

Detective Superintendent Fleming said he believed the man had been shot "three or four times". He said the attack came as a shock for police and that there was "no indication" such a traumatic attack would occur.

"In terms of the history of this individual, what motived this behaviour, it certainly was a routine matter and there was no indication to the officers that things might escalate as they have," he said.

"It's very sad and unfortunate that two people have been wounded and in quite serious condition."

Breaking: major police incident underway at Mt Gravatt. Witnesses have reported hearing gunshots. More details soon @10NewsFirstQLD 📸 Mira Healey pic.twitter.com/NtUWeJ9Csi — Georgina Hill (@GeorgiHill10) August 5, 2020

Neighbour Victoria Frick, 26, told the Courier Mail she had seen a policeman with a stab wound and "blood all over his face".

"I was just in my studio and then heard some bangs and I didn't know what they were," she said.

"Then there was just a rush of cop cars, it was crazy, police everywhere," Ms Frick said.

Police have not confirmed whether the incident was related to domestic violence.

Multiple police and ambulance crews arrived at the scene, and two people were taken to hospital.

The injured male officer have been taken to Royal Brisbane hospital while the offender has been transported to the Princess Alexandra hospital at the University of Queensland in Brisbane.

Authorities say the offender has gone to surgery and is expected to survive his wounds.

"As police officers we're armed, we're here to support the community but events like this are so rare and so uncommon", Detective Superintendent Fleming said.

"It's obviously had an effect on her (the female officer). We're lucky it wasn't worse than what it is".

An investigation will take place but "I expect there will be consequences for that behaviour", Detective Superintendent Fleming said.

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Josh Woning

Picture: Josh Woning

Police said in a statement they were "attending an incident on Hillgrove Street at Upper Mount Gravatt.

"A crime scene has been declared as investigations commence."

The crime scene will be held throughout the evening with forensics and ballistics taking a preliminary investigation and return in the morning.

If any one has information they think might be of assistance to police, please call Policelink on 131444 or Crimestoppers on 1800333000

Originally published as 'Blood all over': Cop stabbed in shock attack