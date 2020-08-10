Blokes to benefit from club’s latest funding roar

FOR MEMBERS: The Withcott-Helidon Lions Club have secured funding for further developments to the Steve Jones Community Centre. (File image)

FOR MEMBERS: The Withcott-Helidon Lions Club have secured funding for further developments to the Steve Jones Community Centre. (File image)

MEN’S shed members have something to look forward to after coronavirus forced the Lockyer’s newest shed to close, just months after it opened.

The Withcott Helidon Lions Club, who developed the Steve Jones Community Centre at Withcott are the latest recipients in the community gambling grant pool.

The centre, funded entirely through grants and two community benefactors, opened the doors to its men’s shed in January.

Lions president Bruce Horrocks said the men had brought their own tools to the shed, but part of the grant would go towards new tools.

The Lions received $34,131 in total, which will be split across four projects.

The first is $2044 towards the new tools, and another $3700 towards a defibrillator kit for the centre.

WHEN WE OPENED: Mark Lavender, Mark Newton, Ryan Folkard and Bruce Horrocks at the Official opening of the Withcott Lions' Steve Jones Community Shed. Picture: Dominic Elsome

A 12-foot ceiling fan will be installed in the centre, along with renovations and a wall to create a team room and private area.

Mr Horrocks said mental health and men talking was just as important as the hands-on activities.

“When you add that grant to the $100,000 we got last year to finish the centre, the gaming fund has been pretty good to us,” Mr Horrocks said.

“It’s really good to be able to have the gaming fund to be able to continue the Steve Jones Community centre into a true community facility.”

The centre, a seven-year project for the Lion’s club, was opened in December last year.

It caters for the whole Lockyer Valley, but in particular the western end that lacks large community facilities.

It was built around the genuine purpose of a men’s shed, but also can double as a command centre for emergency services our council use.

FLASHBACK: The Withcott-Helidon Lions Club welcomed a $100,000 grant to complete the Steve Jones Community Centre.

Mr Horrocks said the Lions Club was still looking for grants to continue to furnish the community hall.

“It gives access to another facility, because the only other one is Springbrook Park, but that’s based around sport,” he said.

“It’s really good to have the two facilities. The CWA hall was used extensively during the years, but it’s not there anymore.”

The Steve Jones Community Centre is located on Meadows Road, Withcott.

You can follow the Lion’s Club on Facebook here.