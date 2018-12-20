Blokes find time to talk about health

MEN'S HEALTH: Jon Goetz cooks up a storm at the mens health day.

MEN'S HEALTH: Jon Goetz cooks up a storm at the mens health day. Meg Bolton

FROM the outside the Laidley Hospital Men's Health barbecue would have looked like an average Australian cook-up but for the hospital it was the first step into the future.

On Friday, November 30, tradies, councillors and community members from across the district united in Laidley to bring men's health into the spotlight.

Operations manager Linda Osborne hoped the event would encourage men to prioritise their health.

"It's the community reaching out, making the men aware and pushing them to get their health checks,” Ms Osborne said.

"The message we are trying to get across is we don't want to focus on just one thing, we want to focus on all of men's health.”

Godfrey and Albert Borg and Tom Mulcahy enjoy the Mens Health Day. Meg Bolton

The event hosted three guest speakers, who provided information on a range of topics from physical health check-ups to mental health.

Guest speaker Mike Nowlan shared his experience with depression in an attempt to help others.

"Men seem to have greater difficulty communicating emotion than their female counterparts,” Mr Nowlan said.

"This is possibly due to some ingrained macho psychology, which says that men do not embrace any emotion that may lessen the facade of their manhood.”

Justin Bowman, Michael Baker and Paul Hardie attend the event. Meg Bolton

He urged attendees to be proactive and attentive with their mental health.

"Gentlemen, it is not what goes wrong in your life that counts, it is how you deal with it,” Mr Nowlan told the audience.

While Mr Nowlan was disappointed the event only attracted almost 60 attendees, he was optimistic for the future.

Along with guest speakers and a bite to eat, a community health nurse was also in attendance to assess the men's fitness.

Duncan Barlow, Kath Martin with Kathryn and Justin Acutt catch up at Laidley. Meg Bolton

Director of nursing Alison McGregor said it was important men were comfortable to address health concerns.

"We wanted to promote awareness of men's health issues and bring men together from all walks,” Ms McGregor said.

The 2018 event would be the first of many to come as hospital staff strived to change mindsets and improve health in the community.