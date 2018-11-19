Blokes don heels to support family violence victims

THE message at yesterday's Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event was clear: Mackay draws a line and domestic violence stops here.

Three blokes embodied that message entirely.

Braving high heels as they teetered precursory across the Forgan Bridge Tim Vaughan, Damien Gately and Jonno Drayton showed the community they will not stand for family violence in their community.

Mr Vaughan said the group was at the event to show their support for someone they love.

"Personally I come from a family full of girls, I have two young girls, a wife and I have five nieces," Mr Vaughan said.

"So I hope there is a chance to stop domestic violence and I hope [people] see what we are doing and it does help that change.

"I hope they are proud of us."

Also in attendance at the event was Mayor Greg Williamson.

Mr Williamson said domestic violence has been a "scourge" on the Mackay community.

He said that in Mackay police call-outs relating to domestic and family violence still remained the most common for police.

"I'm not going through statistics because you know them too well. But the mere fact that an Australian women dies every week because of domestic and family violence is something we need to be ashamed of," he said.