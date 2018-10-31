Blaze battlers celebrate 50 years of service

WELL DONE: Past and present members of the Withcott Rural Fire Brigade were thanked for their service to the community.

WELL DONE: Past and present members of the Withcott Rural Fire Brigade were thanked for their service to the community. Shantelle Shore t/a Diva Creativ

FIGHTING fires is not for the faint hearted but for half a century the Withcott Rural Fire Brigade has prioritised the safety of others close and afar.

At present the 30-strong group attend about 80 fire related activities each year and perform up to 30 hazard reduction burns.

Last Sunday the efforts of current and former members were recognised at a dinner celebrating 50 years of community service.

Rural Fire spokesperson Jenni Makings said the event was a great opportunity to acknowledge the hard work of volunteers.

"Our members are all volunteers who choose to do what they do as a service to the community that they live in and to ensure that our community, both people and properties, is safe,” Ms Makings said.

"The Rural Fire Service is an important arm of the Queensland Fire & Emergency Services as we have the resources and training to deal with fires and risks in non-urban areas.

"Our service is the first to be called on when there are grass or bush fires in our area and we utilise the appliances and equipment provided to us to minimise the threat they present.”

South East Region Regional Manager Superintendent Alan Gillespie also attended the event to award long service medals and certificates to several active fire fighters and support members.