Blankets made with love to keep elderly warm

A CREATIVE passion for quilt making, socialising and community was on show yesterday as the Hatton Vale Happy Crafters donated lap rugs and quilts to needy services.

Mrs Karen Keen of the Hatton Vale Happy Crafters said the ladies came to socialise, create and expand their skills in quilt making.

"The ladies here share their knowledge and work on the own projects and in the own time at home,” Mrs Keen said.

The Happy Crafters received a Regional Arts Development Fund grant for $3400 in February, which they used to purchase materials needed to hand make 40 lap rugs and single bed quilts.

These were presented yesterday to Carinity Karinya Place, Tabeel Aged Care, Regis Aged Care and Anuha Services.

"The ladies were to use their imagination to create the lap rugs and quilts,” Mrs Keen said.

A variety of lap rugs and quits were on display. Some were made from cotton while others were wool knitted. Material was also donated by Tracey Broad from Second Chance Opp Shop, Laidley.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council's councillor Michael Hagan was on hand to present 10 handmade lap rugs to Karinya Place, Tabeel and Regis. Ten single bed quits were presented to Anuha Services. Regis Aged Care's Mrs Deb Hagan said the lap rugs were used as welcoming gifts to new patients.

"We place one on the bed of all our new patients so that they have something special in the room before their own belongings arrive,” Mrs Hagan said. Cr Hagan said the ladies had a strong community passion.

"I think this is the second or third grant the group has received in which they have created things for the community,” Cr Hagan said.

Mrs Keen said the group had about 60 members at the Monday workshops.