Blanket supplies surge with ladies' craft efforts

EVERYONE needs blankets, especially now, as the midday winds become more bitter, and evenings grow colder.

Fortunately, there's a community group in the Somerset region with plenty of blankets to share with those in need.

Blankets for Love Coominya/Esk is a group of ladies with a love for knitting and crochet, and a strong desire to help out the community. They meet every second Monday morning in Coominya, and alternate Monday afternoons in Esk.

For the past four years, they've been making blankets of all kinds and colours, suited for cots, prams, and beds of all sizes.

Unfortunately, the disability group they were giving most of their blankets to recently went bankrupt, leaving a backlog of blankets in need of a new, loving home.

"We've got a hundred or so here at the moment.” Judy Hill, the group's coordinator said.

"We want to give them out to people that need them.”

Blankets for Love are also looking for any other groups or people who might be interested in their work, so that they can continue doing what they love.

"If there is a group who would like other items made we are always looking for inspiration for our group. We just want to keep going.” Judy said.

New members are always welcome, and beginners will be given help learning to knit or crochet. For more information, contact Judith Hill on 0412 685 125.