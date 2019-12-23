Blackpigs ready to dive back into rugby season

RUGBY UNION: A late-season falter from the Gatton Blackpigs cost them a coveted finals’ berth in the Downs rugby comp.

But, despite finishing in fifth, president Arthur Marais was pleased with the team’s performance and was looking to build on it in the off season to take the club even further.

While the Lockyer Valley is seen as rugby league territory, Marais hoped to lure some converts in.

“We get a lot of students because the field is (at the uni), but we are trying to get more from Gatton,” Marais said.

“That’s the main aim at the moment – is to try and get more people involved.”

While the club might not have reached the finals – it didn’t stop players achieving their own highs.

Nine players were selected to represent the Darling Downs representative teams.

And, in a major coup for the team, two players were called up to the Queensland Country team.

John Vinson played as part of the open team and jetted off to Adelaide in October as part of the Southern State’s Carnival.

Gatton Black Pigs Rugby Union team members John Vinson and Max Hemming.

Vinson said making the team had been a dream.

“It was awesome, it was one of my personal goals to make it into that team,” Vinson said.

“It’s a really good quality and it’s a great opportunity to bring back a few things to club level.”

Max Hemming also made the grade, pulling on the under 19s jersey and jetting off to New Zealand for a tour.

President Marais said Vinson and Hemming’s call-ups, as well as the number of rep players in the team, were a big positive for the club.

“It is really good – a lot of the boys got the reward they deserved. It’s a pretty hard comp so sometimes you don’t always get the results,” he said.

“It’s pretty good for the club because that means that, hopefully, a fair few of those players will be around for the next few years.”

With the team stronger than ever, Marais had already turned his eye towards the new season, and hoped the addition of a few new faces would be what the club needed to push for finals once more.