Black Sows bring rugby sevens to Gatton

SQUAD: The Gatton Black Sows run-on side, with coach Daniel Hoare and secretary Belinda Weber, line up before their opening game of the carnival on Saturday.

RUGBY UNION: The Gatton Black Sows hosted their first carnival as a part of the inaugural Downs Rugby women's sevens competition on Saturday.

After opening the day with a 22-12 win over Dalby, they lost 12-5 to eventual carnival winners Condamine before finishing off on a high, taking out competition leaders Toowoomba 22-5.

They gave the home crowd something to cheer about, ending the carnival in second place with the event also serving as the club's first 'Day for the Chicks'.

Club president Jacinta Fricot said she was proud of the team's display on the day, with their performances showing just how much they had improved as a unit since the start of the season.

"I am really happy with how far we have come since the start of the year considering some girls didn't know how to even pass a footy,” Fricot said.

"The first time we versed Dalby I can't remember the score but it wasn't good. So to start the day with a win 22-12 against our old rivals, the girls and coaches were super pleased.

Jacinta Jahnke scoots through a gap. Ann Bichel

"We can definitely thank our coaches, Daniel Hoare and Kathy King for that.”

Having a healthy crowd on the sidelines was a big motivator for the Gatton players.

"We knew that we wanted to make it a special day for the girls to participate in so we turned it into the inaugural 'Day for the Chicks' to make a day of it to draw a crowd, and having a crowd always helps you play better,” Fricot said.

"I even heard a few girls say that they would be keen to give it a crack next year.

"I would like to thank our sponsors and especially the local businesses who donated prizes for the Best Dressed Ladies for the day - Harry and Miss Tiff Boutique, Gatton Florist, Croziers Electrical and BWS Gatton.”

Interest and participation for women's rugby has boomed across the country over the past year and any chance to show it off to the community was a step forward for the sport.

"The team loved showing our friends, families and class mates the results of our training and (it's a chance to put) Women's 7s as a sport on the map,” she said.

The result pushes them to fifth on the standings, with a trip to Warwick for the next carnival set for August 5.