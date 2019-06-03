Black Pigs left wounded after battle with Bears

PUSHING HARD: Dean Bichel makes a run for the Gatton Blackpigs against the Toowoomba Bears. The Pigs put up a strong fight but went down 24-12 on the weekend.

PUSHING HARD: Dean Bichel makes a run for the Gatton Blackpigs against the Toowoomba Bears. The Pigs put up a strong fight but went down 24-12 on the weekend. ANN BICHEL

RUGBY UNION: A cold reception, from both their opponents and the weather, greeted the Gatton Black Pigs on Saturday.

The Pigs made the journey up the range to Toowoomba to face off against Bears at Heritage Oval, hoping to bounce back after their defeat to Roma last round.

The first half was an arm wrestle between the two teams - Bears scored early to take the lead but the Pigs hit back immediately with Nick Loughnan scoring in the corner to level the score 7-all.

The Pigs defended well but the Bears scored two unanswered tries late in the first half as fatigue began to set in.

Gatton responded early in the second half as Trent Davision scored off the back of a brilliant set piece move.

Unfortunately the Pigs suffered a number of injuries in the second half, in particular Jacob Grellman who was forced to leave the game for medical treatment due to a severe cut above his eye.

With two injured props, second rower Sam Coffison was forced to step up to the front row. The Pigs were unable to score again in the second half due to a courageous defensive effort from Bears.

A penalty kick from Bears sealed the game for them with a final score of 24-12.

Gatton travel to Warwick this Saturday to take on top-of-the-table Goondiwindi.