Black Pigs on hunt for head coach

The Gatton Black Pigs have enjoyed success under their current player-coach model, but believe it's time to step up with a new head coach. Photo: File. Ali Kuchel

RUGBY UNION: The Gatton Black Pigs are seeking a new head coach to give the club a clear direction and cement themselves as a force in Darling Downs rugby.

Club president Mitchell Waters hoped the appointment of a clear head coach would allow the Black Pigs to further develop the club in the area and bring in more players.

"We are aiming to move from the university student dominated club structure in the past, towards a Gatton side, attracting more local players," Waters said.

"For as long as I've been here, we have been competing under a player-coach system.

"I, along with the rest of the committee, believe that having a clear leadership figure such as a coach will help provide better structure and development, attracting these local players."

Waters believed the position was the perfect testing ground for a coach looking to prove themselves.

"This is an excellent opportunity for someone who loves the game and is interested in developing the skills of many young players in a highly regarded competition," he said.

"It also provides an entry level opportunity for up and coming coaching looking to further developing their skills and abilities as a coach."

Competing within the Downs Rugby competition, the club travel as far as Roma for games on Saturdays.

They are seeking someone who can fit in with the club culture, which is about more than just winning games out on the field.

"We are looking for someone who is relatively flexible, relaxed, with a love for the game and enjoys having a good time," he said.

John Vinson, who served as player-coach in 2017, will play his rugby in Brisbane this year.

"John lead the club from the front, but as you could imagine it is very difficult for a player juggling the responsibilities of captaining as well as coaching the team," Waters said.

"He will be leaving the Gatton Black Pigs in 2018 with the hope of playing high grade rugby in Brisbane and I believe he will do very well."

Any prospective coaches would need to hold Smart Rugby Accreditation and a level one coaching certificate.

Applications for the position, which would begin in late February, close on January 15.

To register interest contact Mitchell Waters on 0468 709 979 or blackpigs.president@gmail.com.