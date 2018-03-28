Menu
Black Panther smashes another record

by Staff writer

BLOCKBUSTER action flick Black Panther has beaten The Avengers to be named the highest-grossing superhero movie of all-time.

Black Panther has raked in $US631 million ($A814m) in the US, surpassing The Avengers' previous record of $US623.4 million ($A804m), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It is now No. 5 on the list of "history's top-grossing films", according to the industry publication.

However, Black Panther was finally unseated as the top film at the North American box office over the weekend.

VERDICT: Leigh Paatsch reveals why Black Panther works

The monsters v robots science-fiction sequel Pacific Rim: Uprising dethroned the superhero sensation with $US28 million ($A36.1m) in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

And even though Black Panther slid to second place with $16.7 million ($A21.5m) in its sixth weekend, Ryan Coogler's film still notched its biggest box office milestone yet - being the top-grossing superhero film ever in North America, not accounting for inflation.

Black Panther also became the fifth highest grossing film of all-time, rising above Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The Hollywood Reporter said Black Panther now accounted for about "24 per cent of all 2018 revenue at the domestic box office".

But the industry bible said Hollywood's big March movie releases had failed to make an impact at the box office, "triggering the worst year-over-year decline for the month in recent memory".

Pacific Rim Uprising and Tomb Raider had both had disappointed box office results, THR said.

