Black man stabbed in riots on live TV

Protests have continued into their second day in Minneapolis sparked by the death of an African American man who was pinned by a white police officer to the ground before his death.

Shocking scenes are emerging from riots there as buildings and flags burn and rioters turn on each other.

Incredible video footage broadcast live on the Today Show this morning showed a black man laying on a hill man after being stabbed by a white man.

Police had been avoiding the area in downtown Minneapolis, leaving the victim bleeding on the ground for 15 minutes before help arrived.

The vision showed a shirtless man being arrested, but even as police attempted to intervene they were pelted with rocks and bricks.

#BREAKING: A young black man has been stabbed at the violent riots unfolding in Minneapolis. Police reinforcements have arrived to control massive crowds, firing stun guns and tear gas at protesters. @TimArvier9 #9News pic.twitter.com/b9n1WRQ3iA — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) May 28, 2020

A looter uses a claw hammer as he tries to break in to a cash register at a Target store in Minneapolis. Picture: Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune/AP

Minneapolis firefighters work to put out a fire as police stand near a Target Store that had been looted. Picture: David Joles/Star Tribune via AP

The shocking death of George Floyd has caused outrage across the US and protests have sprung up in other cities, with hundreds of demonstrators calling for action against the US police.

In Los Angeles on Thursday protesters were filmed burning the American flag at a rally in Downtown LA, as more protests also kicked off in Memphis in Tennessee.

The demonstrations began after footage emerged on Tuesday showing Mr Floyd being pinned to the ground by a white police officer who was kneeling on his neck.

Mr Floyd, 46, had begged to be let go during the incident, telling the officer, "I can't breathe", before he lost consciousness. Terrified bystanders watched on, telling the officer he was bleeding from the nose and struggling. The arrest lasted for almost nine minutes.

He was then put on a stretcher and taken to the Hennepin County Medical Centre where was pronounced dead.

The affordable housing development is gone. Wendy's, too. AutoZone, a husk. pic.twitter.com/95UjML7lN6 — Libor Jany (@StribJany) May 28, 2020

Car on fire in the Target parking lot. pic.twitter.com/ENMbBNUyOH — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 29, 2020

A reporter from the Nine network, Tim Arvier, was in the thick of riots as the stabbing unfolded today.

He was caught between police and protesters who threw large objects and had to be physically pushed back.

Earlier, he described the scene outside a Target that had been looted as "absolute lawlessness".

Arvier said looters had been walking into the department store and filling up shopping trolleys amid the chaos. He said many of the looters had recently lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic and were using the opportunity to get food.

Rioting had also reportedly broken out in the Minnesota city of St Paul on Thursday afternoon, where police fired tear gas on demonstrators.

The Washington Post reported that police with batons had barricaded a department store in the city and were using squad cars to block entrances.

Smoke fills the sky after a night of unrest and protests following the death of George Floyd. Picture: David Joles/Star Tribune via AP

PROTEST: Thousands of #Minneapolis residents are protesting police in the streets of downtown after #GeorgeFloyd was killed by an officer #BlackLivesMatter #minneapolisriots pic.twitter.com/GSoiURUgzj — Jacqueline Devine (@JackieIsDevine) May 29, 2020

After days of continued unrest in the city, the Governor of the state of Minnesota today signed an executive order activating the National Guard to move into Minneapolis.

The National Guard will be providing "personnel, equipment, and facilities needed to respond to and recover" to the civil upheaval caused by the protests.

At a morning news briefing, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said he was "absolutely sorry for the pain, devastation and the trauma that Mr Floyd's death has left on his family, his loved ones and our community".

Leaders in the city have been urging the public for calm in recent days, according to the report.

The lawyer for Mr Floyd's family, Ben Crump, urged protesters not to engage in violence.

"We don't need that. We need people focused on getting justice," he said on Thursday.

He's also calling for an independent investigation and says he doesn't trust the city of Minneapolis.

Protesters burn a flag in Downtown Los Angeles. Picture: Veronica Miracle

PROTESTERS BURN FLAG IN LOS ANGELES

In Los Angeles protesters gathered and burned an American flag, in a video that has now gone viral on Twitter.

The flag burning demonstration was part of a larger Black Lives Matter protest that took place in the Downtown area of Los Angeles, where protesters blocked off the 101 Freeway and climbed onto California Highway Patrol cars.

One Highway Patrol car had its windows smashed, according to a report from the Hill as protesters climbed onto the roof of the vehicle.

Hundreds of protesters were involved in the Los Angeles demonstrations according to the report.

At a Black Lives Matter protest in Memphis on Thursday night protesters marched to the city's Midtown Police Station chanting, "I can't breathe".

Originally published as Black man stabbed in riots on live TV