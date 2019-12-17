Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
New Zealand have called up towering rookie quick Kyle Jamieson as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson.
New Zealand have called up towering rookie quick Kyle Jamieson as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson.
Cricket

Black Caps call up two-metre giant before Boxing Day Test

by Scott Bailey
17th Dec 2019 10:53 AM

NEW Zealand selectors have called up towering rookie quick Kyle Jamieson as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson for the final two Tests against Australia.

Jamieson, who stands at 2.03m tall and is yet to play a match for New Zealand in any format, has been brought into the squad by coach Gary Stead as Ferguson recovers from a calf injury.

The lanky right-armer sends the ball down at great height and has taken 72 first-class wickets at 27.93.

However, it is unlikely the 24-year-old will have a chance to earn a New Zealand debut, with Trent Boult set to be fit for Boxing Day at the MCG and Matt Henry also in the reserves.

"We've also been really encouraged by his progress in the New Zealand Cricket winter camps and his performances for New Zealand A," Stead said.

"Standing at over two metres tall he obviously gets good bounce and brings something different to our other pace bowlers.

"It will be his first time in camp and we're looking forward to welcoming him into the Black Caps environment."

Jamieson will travel to join the New Zealand team on Wednesday.

Ferguson flew home on Tuesday for a six-week layoff.

Intriguingly, New Zealand did not opt to bring in another opening batsman as cover for Jeet Raval.

The left-hander had a miserable Test in Perth and has averaged 7.3 from his past nine Test innings.

The Black Caps lack other options at the top of the order, with back-up wicketkeeper Tom Blundell the only other option in the squad and a remote possibility to fill his spot as an opener.

Stream the Australia v New Zealand Domain Test Series Live & Ad-Break Free During Play with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly>

More Stories

Show More
australia boxing day test gary stead kyle jamieson lockie ferguson matt henry new zealand black caps tom blundell trent boult
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Your mum died’: Snapchat breaks tragic hit-run news to son

        premium_icon ‘Your mum died’: Snapchat breaks tragic hit-run news to son

        Crime When he checked his social media, Booval teen Trent Thomsen discovered his mum was the victim of a terrible incident. Police are still trying to find her killer.

        Federal funding promising a smoother ride for town drivers

        premium_icon Federal funding promising a smoother ride for town drivers

        News Drivers in a Lockyer Valley town will soon have a smoother drive thanks to federal...

        P-plate driver nabbed with drugs in system

        premium_icon P-plate driver nabbed with drugs in system

        News He was heading home after spending time with friends on the Gold Coast when he was...

        New games arcade opens at popular Gatton cafe

        premium_icon New games arcade opens at popular Gatton cafe

        News A blast from the past has opened up on Gatton’s main street, with kids already...