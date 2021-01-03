Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Coronavirus: Here's what to do while you’re bored in isolation
Trend setting

Bizarre way people documented 2020

by Stephanie Bedo
3rd Jan 2021 2:23 PM

Some people look back at their year in photos, others journal and for many, 2020 was a year they'd rather just put behind them.

But there's people all over the world who didn't just document every day - they knitted it, in the form of the day's weather.

Yep, there was a thread colour for the weather every day of the year. Now that's commitment.

And you can see all their glorious creations wrapped up in one big, colourful Twitter thread.

Everyone took to social media on January 1 to share their final result.

Some were so long they couldn't fit in the photo.

Please enjoy this selection of pictures and marvel at the people who can take comfort from 2020, literally.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Originally published as Bizarre way people documented 2020

editors picks hobbies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The key priorities for Lockyer Valley locals & leaders 2021

        Premium Content The key priorities for Lockyer Valley locals & leaders 2021

        News We take a look at the key projects and stories to follow in the New Year.

        PUSH FOR VAD: Virus dashes woman’s hope for peaceful death

        Premium Content PUSH FOR VAD: Virus dashes woman’s hope for peaceful death

        News This Brisbane woman planned to legally end her life in Switzerland before her...

        Police clear up confusion after bizarre Google message

        Premium Content Police clear up confusion after bizarre Google message

        Offbeat A weird search engine result may have been the cause of some uncertainty

        Laidley drivers busted over alcohol limit amid holiday blitz

        Premium Content Laidley drivers busted over alcohol limit amid holiday blitz

        Crime Despite warnings from local police, motorists continue to flout the rules.