Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SPELLING ERROR: A large sign pointing to Schultzs Rd, Haigslea, displays the road's name incorrectly, calling it
SPELLING ERROR: A large sign pointing to Schultzs Rd, Haigslea, displays the road's name incorrectly, calling it "Schultz Road".
Offbeat

Bizarre highway spelling error to take months to fix

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
5th Feb 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THOUSANDS of commuters travel on it daily but only the region’s sharpest readers will have noticed a strange error on a Warrego Highway street sign.

A large sign pointing the upcoming left turn to Schultzs Rd, Haigslea, displays the road’s name incorrectly, calling it “Schultz Road”.

Two motorists, who no doubt topped national spelling bees in their prime, pointed out the error to the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

The road, which connects the Warrego Highway to the Brisbane Valley Highway, displays a street sign with its name spelt correctly.

A spokeswoman for TMR said the department had been contacted about the spelling issue only twice, but had plans to correct it.

“We are currently upgrading all directional signs at this location,” the spokeswoman said.

“A new sign is expected to be installed for the Schultzs Rd intersection, with correct spelling.”

Weather permitting, the new sign should be installed by the end of March.

department of traffic and main roads haigslea warrego highway
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FORECAST: It’s time to find your gumboots

        premium_icon FORECAST: It’s time to find your gumboots

        News Finally, a positive rain outlook that will have much of the east coast jumping (in puddles) for joy.

        New jobs to combat Lockyer’s illegal dumping

        premium_icon New jobs to combat Lockyer’s illegal dumping

        Council News funding targets waste problems in the Lockyer Valley.

        How an original 1940s bomb shelter is housing history

        premium_icon How an original 1940s bomb shelter is housing history

        News The shelter was built in Toogoolawah during the second World War.

        'Can you believe it?': 9th jackpot win for tavern

        premium_icon 'Can you believe it?': 9th jackpot win for tavern

        Offbeat This has to be south east Queensland’s luckiest pokies tavern.