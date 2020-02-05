Bizarre highway spelling error to take months to fix

SPELLING ERROR: A large sign pointing to Schultzs Rd, Haigslea, displays the road's name incorrectly, calling it "Schultz Road".

SPELLING ERROR: A large sign pointing to Schultzs Rd, Haigslea, displays the road's name incorrectly, calling it "Schultz Road".

THOUSANDS of commuters travel on it daily but only the region’s sharpest readers will have noticed a strange error on a Warrego Highway street sign.

A large sign pointing the upcoming left turn to Schultzs Rd, Haigslea, displays the road’s name incorrectly, calling it “Schultz Road”.

Two motorists, who no doubt topped national spelling bees in their prime, pointed out the error to the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

The road, which connects the Warrego Highway to the Brisbane Valley Highway, displays a street sign with its name spelt correctly.

A spokeswoman for TMR said the department had been contacted about the spelling issue only twice, but had plans to correct it.

“We are currently upgrading all directional signs at this location,” the spokeswoman said.

“A new sign is expected to be installed for the Schultzs Rd intersection, with correct spelling.”

Weather permitting, the new sign should be installed by the end of March.