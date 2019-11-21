Liar, liar, pants on hire! Drugs came with ‘borrowed’ undies

Timothy Jacob Wyeth was busted hiding ice in his underpants but he told police he didn’t know the pants contained the drugs, because he was only “borrowing” them.

A HERVEY BAY man who was busted hiding ice in his underpants told police he didn't know the pants contained the drugs, because he was only "borrowing" them.

Timothy Jacob Wyeth, 28, was patted down by police on November 9 last year and officers found 18.9g of ice in a sunglasses pouch tied to the drawstring of his shorts.

When police asked Wyeth what was in the bag he replied he didn't know because he had "just borrowed the pants".

Timothy Jacob Wyeth “rolled violently” on the ground when police tried to arrest him.

Wyeth fronted Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to possessing dangerous drugs, possessing a knife in a public place, obstructing police and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The court heard that Wyeth was just two months into a suspended sentence when police pulled over a ute he was a passenger in at Logan.

Prosecutor Victoria Adams told the court his eyes were "glassy" and he began to "roll violently" when officers tried to handcuff him.

Along with the drugs, police also found a 31cm meat cleaver under the passenger seat of the ute and later found a stolen Mercedes-Benz with Wyeth's fingerprints inside the car.

Prosecutor Adams said Wyeth had a "pattern of committing offences" while being the subject of court orders.

Defence barrister Dominic Nguyen said Wyeth had struggled with drug addiction over the years but was making positive steps towards rehabilitation since joining a Hervey Bay drug program.

"It's really the first time he's taken an active step in his rehabilitation," Mr Nguyen said.

Justice Elizabeth Wilson sentenced Wyeth to 18 months' jail with immediate parole and wished him luck with his rehabilitation.

He had already spent four months in jail. - NewsRegional