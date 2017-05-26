Biscuits support local group

TASTY TREAT: Gatton Girl Guides Kaitlyn Friend, Michelle Prince, Jess Troutman and Madison Van Rompaey test out the biscuits they are selling to raise funds for their group.

THE crunchy bite of a biscuit baked with the sweet taste of chocolate chips can make mouths water. Not only do the biscuits taste amazing, but they also help support a local youth group.

The Gatton Girl Guides are once again busy selling their biscuits as part of their annual fundraiser.

However the ever-so-popular chocolate chip cookies have been in such a demand, they have run out.

In just four weeks, 15 boxes of choc chip Girl Guide cookies were sold quicker than you could say "biscuit”.

The funds raised from the cookie drive will go towards guide activities such as camping expeditions, new equipment and the hiring of buses.

Gatton Guide Madison Van Rompaey said the girls had been selling biscuits to neighbours and at school.

"Everyone is so supportive in the community,” Madison said.

For nine-year-old Jess Troutman, the choc chip cookies were a household favourite.

"One of the best parts is you can buy them yourselves so you can eat them,” she said.

This year, the girls are adding gluten free shortbread biscuits to the menu, which have been extremely popular with the local coeliacs.

At just $4 a packet, they're worth the moment on the lips for a good cause.

Gatton Girl Guide leader Vikki Carsburg said the funds raised by the Gatton girls would come straight back to the local group.

"This year the money raised will probably go towards new camping equipment this time, or towards hiring buses so it keeps the costs down for parents,” Vikki said.

"Camping trips can include Redland Bay, Toowoomba and I hope to take them to Goondiwindi because there's Guides out there that we know.”

If you're after a sweet treat, be sure to keep your eyes out for these top choc chips.