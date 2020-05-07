Biscuit aisle blow-up over social distancing

A WOMAN says shoppers have become complacent about the need for social distancing, and that she was abused when she challenged a woman for leaning on her in a supermarket aisle.

Donna - who didn't want to be identified - said she was at Coles at Arana Hills north of Brisbane looking at biscuits when another shopper walked in front of her.

"She reached across me to get something and her body was touching mine," she said.

"I just looked at her like 'are you kidding?' I said 'what about 1.5m?' and she just looked at me and said 'f*** off'."

Donna said the woman was clearly annoyed.

"It's not like I told her 'hey you stupid f***' Wouldn't you say 'oh sorry, I forgot about that'? Not 'f*** off'?"

"I stared at her and she looked back at me as though I was crazy," she said.

"Do they not read the newspaper or watch TV or talk to friends? What sort of a bubble are you living in that you don't realise that's just not on?"

Donna said the relaxation of some restrictions seemed to have made people complacent.

"There are some places where the aisles are so narrow that you have to stop to let people go, and then people overtake you to get around you like 'what are you stopping for?'"

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said now was not the time for complacency in the fight against COVID-19.

"While we have eased restrictions to allow Queenslanders to leave their homes for recreation within a 50km radius, if the place you plan to visit is crowded when you get there and you can't easily exercise the 1.5 metre social distancing rule, then you should go to another location or visit at a less busy time," she said.

"While Queensland has continued to record very low numbers of new cases over the past week, we cannot be complacent and it's so important that we continue to exercise social distancing, good hygiene and comply with all the restrictions in place, as well as staying home if you're unwell."

A Coles spokesperon said they had introduced a significant range of measures to ensure the health of team members and customers.

"We understand that given the current restrictions it can be challenging for some of our customers to visit our stores or complete their shopping as they normally would," she said.

"The current social distancing measures in place will allow us to continue to safely serve as many customers in the community as possible."

"We continue to work closely with the Australian Government to review our health and safety arrangements in line with their recommendations."

Originally published as Biscuit aisle blow-up over social distancing